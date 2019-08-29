As the beach season winds down, there is still a good amount of dry weather stuffed in the forecast for Labor Day weekend, with continuing concerns of some coastal flooding due to the “king tide.”
Friday morning will be an extremely pleasant one. Temperatures start in the 60s everywhere, which is seasonable for the close of August. High pressure in the mid-South will continue to move offshore, flipping our wind direction to the west-southwest during the day. That brings a little extra heat, while keeping the dew points and the cloud cover low. Highs will be in the upper-80s in places like Millville, with low 80s along the shore.
Kicking off the Labor Day weekend Friday night, a weak cold front will pass. No rain is expected and I doubt many clouds come through. So, enjoy a dry evening, with temperatures through the 70s (I might add that my Rutgers University Football team is playing at 7:15 p.m., and it is going to be a beauty for what I believe to be a win).
The exception to that will be for those along the shore. The king tide, the highest astronomical tide of the year, will be present with the new moon. Even with an offshore wind, minor stage coastal flooding will be expected everywhere except for the Delaware Bay from 8 to 11 p.m.
If you’ve seen water this week, you’ll see it again Friday evening. This will continue through Saturday night as well.
Otherwise, the cold front ushers in a new high-pressure system that will move from the Northern Plains to the Canadian Maritime. Instead of the typical circular shape of high pressure, this one will be more oval, running west to east.
The Farmers’ Almanac, in publication since 1818, made a very early call of a “frosty, wet &a…
That matters, because it brings an east wind in with the highs on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures cool to 75-80 and it may be a touch breezy out there on the beach and boardwalk.
However, the plentiful sunshine will make for a pair of good days. The evenings will be in the 70s and 60s, without much of a sticky feel.
Monday will see high pressure hold up just enough to keep us mostly dry. We’ll have a dry morning. Then, during the afternoon, a few storms pop up. That will mainly be toward I-95.
I expect most of the shore to be dry. A partly sunny sky will be seen when storms aren’t around!
I’m going to give this summer shore weekend a B+. That wraps up my grading for this season. The final grades will come out as the books open up for the first week of school next week.
