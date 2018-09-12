VINELAND — A company trying to open an Italian restaurant might buy the Landis Theater property and the former restaurant next to it, according to a city council resolution.
Abruzzo Ristorante, LLC is looking to open the restaurant with a $3 million loan from the city’s second generation Urban Enterprise Zone assistance funds.
The City Council voted 3-0 to approve the use of the loan on Tuesday night, according to city spokesman Michael Tofanelli. Two council members were absent.
Tofanelli said the city does not have additional comment on the potential sale.
According to the loan proposal, the company wants to open a “first class Italian restaurant” and was led to the theater and former restaurant building at 830 East Landis Avenue.
The potential buyer decided to buy the building if the program's funds could finance its renovations, the proposal states. The restaurant building used to be the site of Mauro’s on the Ave, which closed in March.
“They were unwilling to invest any money unless they owned the building,” the proposal states. “Due to the fact that it was attached to the theater, it was only possible if he purchased the entire facility.”
The project is slated to cost $4.6 million and would involve the acquisition and renovations to the interior and exterior of the theater and the adjacent building, in addition to a parking lot, the proposal states.
The loan proposal was submitted to the City Council on Aug. 28 by the city's Revolving Loan Fund Second Generation Loan Committee, along with a letter of recommendation.
Abruzzo Ristorante, LLC is listed on the proposal with an address of 1300 Wheaton Avenue in Millville.
The Landis Theater was a part of the East Gateway redevelopment project in 2008 and has gone through several management changes over the next several years, according to the proposal.
The building was turned over to the Vineland Development Corporation in 2017 and “is depleting the VDC of resources,” according to the proposal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.