PLEASANTVILLE-- Roadwork on Washington Avenue Tuesday to complete a county road improvement project could cause periodic lane closures this week.
Work is scheduled to occur Tuesday April 9 through Friday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Periodic lane closures may be in place, according to Atlantic County Spokesperson Linda Gilmore.
The contractor’s final punch list items include finishing previous drainage and paving work, Gilmore said.
