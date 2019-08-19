Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced Monday the beginning of a pavement preservation project requiring overnight lane closures and alternating traffic on Route 72 in Burlington and Ocean counties.

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, and continuing overnight daily Monday through Thursday, Asphalt Paving Systems, will close a segment of Route 72 eastbound between the Four-Mile Circle and Savoy Boulevard in Woodland Township, Burlington County, and set up alternating traffic to apply slurry seal, the department said.

Work will begin near the Four-Mile Circle and progress east toward Savoy Boulevard. When that work is complete, slurry seal will be applied on Route 72 westbound. All lanes will be open to traffic each morning by 6 a.m., the department said.

Following the completion of work in Burlington County, work will shift to Route 72 in Ocean County between Stevens Ash Road in Stafford Township and Stevens Road in Barnegat, the department said.

The $4.6 million federally-funded Route 72 pavement preservation project will extend the pavement life, improve safety and enhance ride quality for motorists while reducing future maintenance costs. It is expected to be completed by fall 2020, the department said.

The precise nature and timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check the department's traffic information website, 511nj.org, for real-time travel information and for department news follow Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments