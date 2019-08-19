New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced Monday the beginning of a pavement preservation project requiring overnight lane closures and alternating traffic on Route 72 in Burlington and Ocean counties.
Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, and continuing overnight daily Monday through Thursday, Asphalt Paving Systems, will close a segment of Route 72 eastbound between the Four-Mile Circle and Savoy Boulevard in Woodland Township, Burlington County, and set up alternating traffic to apply slurry seal, the department said.
Work will begin near the Four-Mile Circle and progress east toward Savoy Boulevard. When that work is complete, slurry seal will be applied on Route 72 westbound. All lanes will be open to traffic each morning by 6 a.m., the department said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A local restaurant owner died Thursday night after crashing into the bac…
Following the completion of work in Burlington County, work will shift to Route 72 in Ocean County between Stevens Ash Road in Stafford Township and Stevens Road in Barnegat, the department said.
The $4.6 million federally-funded Route 72 pavement preservation project will extend the pavement life, improve safety and enhance ride quality for motorists while reducing future maintenance costs. It is expected to be completed by fall 2020, the department said.
The precise nature and timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check the department's traffic information website, 511nj.org, for real-time travel information and for department news follow Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.