HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A lane shift is in effect Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Wrangleboro Road in the township, according to a press release.
The shift is due to an emergency repair east of the Atlantic City Expressway overpass at Interchange 12, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore.
While the lane shift is in effect, drivers are advised to proceed with caution through the construction area, or to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Gilmore said.
