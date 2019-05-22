Drivers can expect detours and delays due to lane closures entering Brigantine from Atlantic City for most of the day Wednesday, according to police from both departments.
The Connector will be closed from Ramp G to the Brigantine Bridge, Brigantine police said. Traffic will be detoured to the light at Brigantine Boulevard from the Connector.
There will also be delays on Brigantine Boulevard on the Brigantine Bridge in both directions. Traffic will be limited to one lane on each side. Police said drivers should expect delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.