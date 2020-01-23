Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, garnered more endorsements this week, as his primary opponents and Democratic challengers released position papers and fund raising reports.
Plan for legal status for undocumented immigrants
Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine, who recently switched parties from Republican to Democrat, has released a plan to let undocumented immigrants stay in the U.S. legally, as long as they have not engaged in criminal behavior.
Turkavage, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, suggested using Deferred Prosecution Agreements between the immigrants and the government, along with the payment of substantial fines.
Some could reduce or eliminate penalties and conditions by entering into a separate Cooperation Agreement and helping the government solve crimes involving undocumented migrants, he said.
"DPAs hold the (immigrant) accountable for their criminal conduct; the cost to the government of investigating, prosecuting (trials and appeals), and deporting are avoided; and the US government receives payment and restitution for services used," Turkavage said.
Bob Patterson supports term limits
Republican primary candidate for Congress in the 2nd district Bob Patterson, of Ocean City and Haddonfield, said Tuesday he has signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge for a Constitutional Amendment limiting those elected to Congress to three House terms and two Senate terms.
Patterson said he is the first signer in this race, but Republican primary candidate David Richter isssued a press release last week calling for three Constitutional Amendments, including one instituting term limits of 12 years.
David Richter raises $240,000 in last quarter
David Richter, a Republican primary candidate running against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, reported raising $240,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, in a financial filed this week with the Federal Election Commission.
Richter brought in $40,000 from contributors and added $200,000 in personal funds to the campaign, he said, finishing the year with $515,000 cash-on-hand.
“The citizens of South Jersey need a real Republican in Congress who will work hard for smaller government, lower taxes and secure borders, and who will fight to protect, not undermine, their constitutional rights," Richter said.
Richter is the former CEO of global construction management firm Hill International.
Van Drew collects more endorsements
Somers Point Councilman and Atlantic County Republican Freeholder At-Large candidate James Toto endorsed Van Drew for re-election, after rescinding his support for challenger David Richter.
"Having known Congressman Van Drew for several years I always appreciated his conservative values and dedication to our community," Toto said. “I'm happy to welcome Congressman Jeff Van Drew to the Republican party and join with President Trump in supporting him."
Galloway Township Councilmen Tony Coppola, Rich Clute, and Tony DiPietro rescinded their support of Richter to endorse Van Drew last week.
Also this week, State Senator Chris Connors, and Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove, all R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, released endorsed Van Drew's re-election.
"As State Legislators we worked with then Senator Van Drew on a variety of common sense issues like the Coastal New Jersey Evacuation Task Force to better prepare coastal communities for natural disasters and fighting to ensure South Jersey representation on the New Jersey Turnpike Authority which oversees the Garden State Parkway," the three said in a written statement. "Our working relationship has continued to grow since his election to Congress and we call upon our mutual constituents in Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean Counties to join us in supporting his re-election.”
Their 9th Legislative District covers Galloway Township and Port Republic, as well as the southern Ocean and Burlington County portions of the 2nd Congressional District.
