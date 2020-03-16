You are the owner of this article.
Latest Updates: Gyms, movie theaters to close to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

State officials on Monday announced that gyms and movie theaters will close as of 8 p.m. Monday night and gatherings of 50 people or more are strongly discouraged to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We are all in this together,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a conference call with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “We want everybody home, not out."

They will remain closed until further notice, officials said. 

Restaurants and bars will be closed to dine-in customers as of 8 p.m. tonight, but will be open for take-out.

Officials are also discouraging non-essential travel. 

Atlantic City School District officials have decided to close schools starting Tuesday to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.

Students will not return to school until April 20, according to a news release from the city Public School District. Students were directed to attend school Monday to receive education materials and Chromebooks.

“Our administrators, teachers and support staff will provide students with additional guidance and reassurance about the closure,” according to the release. “We believe this will help our students with this unprecedented school closing.”

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for students who qualify for free or reduced meals, according to the release, which can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at elementary schools.

For more information, visit www.acboe.org.

While Cumberland Regional School District will be closed to until April 15. 

State officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. Monday briefing for the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the area.

Gov. Phil Murphy will be announcing “extensive social distancing measures to mitigate further spread of COVID-19,” according to a news release. The briefing is scheduled to take place in the state offices in Trenton.

There are now 98 cases in the state and there have been two deaths; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

NJ DMVs closed and most in-court proceedings postponed as COVID-19 forces more cancellations

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

