Gretchen Carlson, the president of the Miss America Organzation Board of Trustees

 Brigitte Lacombe / provided

The law firm Fox Rothschild is suing the Miss America Organization claiming it never paid nearly $100,000 in legal fees. 

The lawsuit, filed last week in Atlantic County Superior Court, claims that Fox Rothschild provided $98,206.90 in legal services to the organization that have not been paid despite numerous promises made by Miss America. 

On March 14, Miss America Executive Chair Gretchen Carlson acknowledged the organization's obligation to Fox Rothschild, according to the lawsuit. 

"We are not disputing the total services billed... and I am hoping your firm will consider extending payment of these fees to the second quarter," Carlson said, according to the lawsuit. 

The law firm is demanding the organization pay back the money plus interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

