South Jersey lawmakers are preparing to re-post a bill to establish tax incentives around the Atlantic City International Airport.
The bill was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy last month.
The bill will reflect changes suggested by Murphy and will be voted on during the next session, Sept. 27.
The changes Murphy wanted include an expiration date in July 2019, adding a provision that includes a retention or creation requirement of a certain amount of jobs for every company that benefits from the tax incentives and remedying a zoning issue in the Pinelands.
The tax incentives are through the Grow New Jersey program, which are set to expire in July 2019.
Officials have argued that these incentives are important for Atlantic County's growing aviation industry and the establishment of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park.
The bill is sponsored by state Sens. Chris Brown, Jeff Van Drew and Steve Sweeney and Vince Mazzeo and John Armato in the Assembly.
“(Steve Sweeney) and I spoke today about the unfortunate conditional veto of our bill that provides Garden State Growth Zone incentives at the Atlantic City Airport, and he and I have decided to accept the Governor’s changes,” Van Drew D-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, said in a statement. “Although we believe that the version of the bill passed by the Legislature was better for the Atlantic County economy, we realize that a scaled down incentive still provides a needed benefit that will help attract jobs to the area surrounding the airport.”
Mazzeo said he is glad this is finally going to get done, and added there could be an extension of certain benefits in the future under the new program that will replace Grow New Jersey.
Brown said he is happy the deal was reached in a bi-partisan manner.
"By working hard in a bi-partisan manner for over four years while continuously fighting for our Atlantic County families, we are about to cross the finish line and pass one of the most significant opportunities to create jobs for our local working families since the approval of casino gaming," he said.
