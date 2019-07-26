Joe Martucci conducted a safety and weather for Boy Scout troops

Cape May County OEM Director and Avalon Mayor Marty Pagliughi and Joe Martucci of AC Press conducted a safety and weather seminar for the Boy Scout troops stationed at Belleplain State Forest. July 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Meet Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci as hurricane season kicks into full gear at the Downbeach Community Meeting in Ventnor on August 28. 

The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Saint James Memorial Hall on South Newport and Atlantic Avenues in Ventnor. 

Download PDF Downbeach Community Meeting Flyer

Martucci and Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service forecaster and current Office of Emergency Management Coordinator for Absecon, will discuss what the rest of the hurricane season. They also will also elaborate impacts from flooding and wind in South Jersey. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. 

Representatives from Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Atlantic County government, South Jersey Gas and Atlantic City Electric will be on hand as well. Discussion topics will include evacuations, the CodeRED notification system and more. 

More information can be found on the meeting's Facebook page

— Press staff reports

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

