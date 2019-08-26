ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are considering taking legal action against a sober living home that has not complied with an order to vacate a residential house in the Chelsea neighborhood.
Serenity House, a sober living facility operated by the Hansen Foundation on Tallahassee Avenue, never received a certificate of occupancy before moving residents in June 1, according to city officials.
The city issued an order to vacate the property, but the 501©(3) organization has not complied.
Left with little other course of action, officials suggested the issue may need to be decided by a court.
Dale Finch, director of the city’s licensing and inspections department, told members of City Council during last week’s public meeting that the city will “probably be in some litigation moving forward.”
In 2018, Atlantic City passed an ordinance prohibiting sober living facilities from operating within 660 linear feet of one another.
The ordinance was passed with the blessing of the state Department of Community Affairs and is the only one of its kind in the state, according to Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz.
Concerns over the clustering of sober living homes and that method’s effectiveness for those seeking help in the facilities raises concerns, Kurtz said.
But, more to the point, Kurtz said Serenity House is in violation of the city’s ordinance and needs to comply with the law.
“We’re (the residents and Kurtz) of the mindset that it’s time for the city to go to the courts and compel the Hansen Foundation to vacate,” Kurtz said the day after the City Council meeting.
Jennifer Hansen, co-founder of the Hansen Foundation, said she believed the ordinance to be unlawful because it violated the federal Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Keith Davis, attorney for the Hansen Foundation, said his client does not want to take the issue to court and would prefer to reach an amicable solution with the city.
“We are continuing to work with the city in an attempt to cooperate with them to resolve this dispute,” Davis said in a voicemail Thursday.
The Hansen Foundation operates sober living facilities throughout South Jersey as well as the Enlightened Cafe in Ventnor.
Several residents expressed their concerns with the sober living homes during the council meeting, including Mukesh Gheewala, who has lived on Tallahassee Avenue for nearly three decades. Gheewala implored the governing body to be proactive and use its authority to help the residents.
“I am not against anybody, but you cannot make my life miserable,” Gheewala said. “I am the citizen. I am the taxpayer. ... I don’t want them in (the) neighborhood.”
Council President Marty Small Sr. said officials were aware of the situation and hoped to provide an update at the next council meeting.
“We hear you loud and clear,” Small said. “Allow us to do the work and get it done on your behalf.”
Those who live in Serenity House, both in its current location and at previous locations in the city, said that without the sober living home, they would have no where to go.
“If there wasn’t Serenity House, I would be back on the streets, I would be back homeless, if I even made it that long. Or I’d just be dead,” Haylee LaTour, a 22-year-old resident, told The Press in July.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.