Republican challenger Michael Testa Jr. is outraising and outspending Democrat incumbent state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak in New Jersey's first legislative district by a wide margin -- at least so far -- according to reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Commission.
Testa has raised $133,500 and spent $71,093, while Andrzejczak and his incumbent team, on the other hand, have raised just $23,130 and spent $9,414, according to the reports.
That's unusual in a state where incumbents and Democrats greatly outraise challengers and Republicans.
But New Jersey's first legislative district, covering Cape May and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, is unusual. It is one of just 12 of the state's 40 districts in which registered Republicans outnumber Democrats. (However, unaffiliated voters outnumber each.)
Legislative candidates have raised more than $11 million towards this year's June 4 primary election, and have spent $5.4 million of it, ELEC reports show.
There appear to be no hotly contested primary races this year, said ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle, so there is probably little incentive for independent groups to participate much this year. So far they have not reported spending a penny.
All 80 Assembly seats are up for election this year, and Testa's race is the only state Senate race in the state this year. It is to fill the seat Jeff Van Drew resigned to join the U.S. Congress representing the second Congressional District in the state.
Incumbents have raised almost all of that money -- $10.5 million compared to almost $600,000 raised by challengers.
Democrats account for $8.3 million of the funds raised, compared to $2.8 million for Republicans. Democrats control the Assembly by a 54-26 margin and have led both legislative houses since 2001, said Brindle.
More incumbents (76) are seeking re-election since at least 2001, said Brindle.
"Keep in mind, it is still early in the election year. So far, we've seen no involvement with the legislative primary by independent special interest groups," said Brindle. "In 2015 they spent more than $900,000 just in the primary. In 2017 when both houses were running, they spent $2.2 million."
New Jersey ELEC said the totals reflect cumulative campaign finance activity since the previous legislative election in November 2017, through May 3.
"While the numbers may not be eye-popping, they are comparable to those from 2015, the last year when the entire Assembly was facing re-election," said Brindle.
There are no contested primaries in the first or second legislative district, where Democrats dominate as incumbents.
In the first district, covering Cape May, Cumberland and part of Atlantic counties, the Republicans are backing the team of Testa for the state Senate and Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen for the Assembly.
Democratic incumbents in the 1st Legislative District are Andrzejczak, whom the party appointed to fill Van Drew's state Senate seat; and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam, who was appointed to fill Andrzejcak's seat when he moved to state Senate.
In the second district, Democrat incumbent Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato are running, while the Republicans have nominated former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther and Freeholder John Risley.
So far, Mazzeo has reported raising $63,247 and spending $42,279; and Armato has reported raising $26,431 and spending $16,104. The two together also reported raising $2,400 and spending $1,375, according to ELEC.
Risley has reported raising $960 and spending nothing, and Guenther and Risley together have reported raising another $100 and spending nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.