Celebrity boxing is back in Atlantic City as former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Lenny Dykstra will square off against Chris Morgan, who became an internet sensation last month for a ranting tantrum in a Staten Island, New York, bagel store over the lack of attention he receives from women because of his height.
The two will box in Atlantic City at the Showboat on Sept. 7, according to celebrity fight promoter Damon Feldman.
Dykstra has made headlines since leaving the league for legal troubles, financial mismanagement, substance abuse issues and alleged sexual harassment. Morgan, for his part, has found a way to flip his meltdown — which ended with a bigger man tackling him — into a marketable persona and small-time internet fame. The trash talk started before the ink was dry.
Morgan told the New York Post he’s been eating a high-protein diet and working out in preparation.
“Be ready. Be in your best shape because I’m going to kick your a. I’m coming for ya baby,” Morgan said.
In July, Dykstra, who has nine inches on the five-foot “Bagel Boss,” said he can relate to his short stature.
“I actually feel bad about it. I want to help you,” Dykstra said in a July 10 video. “The anger and issues you have about being small, you need to understand I was the smallest guy in the league so I had to deal with the same kind of things.”
so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ— olivia shea 🏳️🌈 (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019
This week, the slugger’s Twitter page is mostly retweets of accounts saying that he will beat Morgan badly.
The event on Sept. 7 will feature 10 other fights between minor celebrities.
Feldman, the promoter, said he wants to make Atlantic City a destination for celebrity boxing.
“I’m hoping we sell out,” said Feldman, who lives in Philadelphia. “This is a pretty talked-about event, it’s a very crazy match-up. ... I want to make Atlantic City the center of celebrity boxing, rather than me have travel all around the country. ... This is our fourth match in Atlantic City.”
