After a few days away it is good to be back talking weather with you. And the first thing I'd like to talk about are a few improvements we're making to this column.
When I started here at The Press of Atlantic City, there were a few items I felt could be made more relevant or visually appealing. Changing the weather graphics below was one of my goals. Starting today — as you'll see below — we've tweaked, reshuffled and tuned up the weather page.
Here's a breakdown of what's going on:
What's new?
You will see four new additions to the weather graphics: "Marine," "Asthma," "Frizz Index" and "State Extremes."
If air quality is an issue, AccuWeather's Asthma Index will help you determine how to go about your day. On a lighter note, the Frizz Index will let you know if you'll have a hair emergency or not.
Secondly, we are South Jersey, but we are also part of the great Garden State of New Jersey. Therefore, the State Extremes will give you a look at the hottest and coldest places in the state.
The biggest change is that the South Jersey air and water temperature map is going away. This graphic, while attractive, wasn't as finely tuned as the local forecast we issue.
However, we're keeping the marine information: knowing the wave height and water temperature is helpful for beach and ocean lovers, including our fishermen. The marine section will be in the center-right part of the forecast. It will now be enhanced with visibility and offshore wind forecasts, too.
Almost the same
The Pollen Count has been moved to below the forecast and is more colorful, with better graphics. In addition, the UV Index is even more specific now. The old Sun & Moon is split into Sun & Moon as well as Moon Phases.
The Tides section has been streamlined. No more going back and forth trying to figure out the tides for the day; they are now in chronological order.
Just like it's always been
The Nation, National Cities and the Almanac are all the same as before. They were just re-positioned to fit in better.
It is my hope that you find this to be a bonus for you. I'd like to thank Kris Worrell, Buzz Keough and AccuWeather for their support and work. Of course, give me your feedback. I can answer any questions also. Whether via email, phone or social media, my lines are always open. Here's to better weather (figuratively and literally).
