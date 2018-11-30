Friday ends the week on a cloudy note with a later, afternoon-into-the-evening, isolated shower situation.
The spotty sprinkles will surely only be classified as light rain. And, temperatures stay in the upper 40s, cooling down at night to the mid-30s.
But then, Saturday, and rain again!
However, the morning and midday stand a chance, with mostly cloudy skies and some sun. All of the wetness happens in the later p.m. hours Saturday.
Expect breezes to pick up in the evening, in addition to occasional showers. Overall, a general mild feel to this damp-ish day as temperatures remain above 50.
Showers stay fairly steady overnight into Sunday morning. So, waking up early Sunday may reveal a potential sprinkle or two.
As for the remainder of the actual but antiquated “start of the week” (it’s still the weekend), clouds linger with a passing shower possibly popping in for a proper evening rinse. Proper because what’s a day in South Jersey without some rain? Additionally, a system trekking along the Midwest region with a deep southerly flow ahead of it is pushing very warm temperatures into South Jersey. This is great news for any cold weather loathers!
Temperatures will rise into the mid 60s Sunday. There will be a good chunk of dry time squeezed in there, too, so not a complete wash.
Wait, Monday is entirely dry. Something is amiss!
That’s right, Monday is completely spared: dry, mild, mostly sunny. A nice high in the upper 50s, a perfect day for a walk outside. So relish in the day, grill a hot dog, pretend it is summer. Because cooler air is on the way Tuesday with rain as an accomplice. In entirety, Tuesday will be wet.
Since an abundance of rain is continuously accumulating in waterways, a watch for flooding may be a concern as Tuesday approaches. More information will be given in future forecasts on what to look out for, especially along the coast.
Wednesday really cools off. Low temperatures drop to the mid-20s with a northwest flow.
Thursday is sunnier but similar to Wednesday. Both days have strong winds, especially Thursday.
