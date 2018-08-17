EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - In one lifetime, the late Sidney Hirst Hewett, a Galloway Township native, crammed in time as a military hero, a survivor and a successful businessman.
Hewett's life was so amazing that it inspired a 14-page biography created by township historian June Gray Sheridan, with assistance by former Atlantic County Executive Richard Squires.
Squires and Sheridan have both been on the Atlantic County Veterans Museum committee since 2005.
The booklet is titled, Sidney H. Hewett, "A Great Man and Patriot."
"June and I were putting all of these facts together and said, 'It's a shame this story can't be told,'" said Squires, who added they decided to write Hewett's story themselves.
Squires, 85, who was born and raised in the township, said he learned about Hewett and other local military people who served during World War II, while he attended the Farmington School.
Hewett graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1937. He attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps on March 7, 1942.
While Hewett was stationed in England, he performed heroically by flying more than 112 combat missions over Germany and other enemy territories.
Hewett was shot down on May 4, 1944 and was injured.
"The so-called motto of the German Air Force was that they did not shoot them (pilots) when they were down," Squires said.
Hewett became a prisoner of war in Stalag Luft III, but he proved he was a survivor because he stayed alive and was liberated in April 1945.
When Hewett returned home after the war, he finished his Army commitment, was honorably discharged in 1946 and married his fiancee, Doris A. Clark, with whom he would spend the rest of his life.
Hewett changed his life from war hero to successful businessman when he and his brother in law purchased the A. E. Stone Paving, located in the township's Farmington section.
Fifty years after World War II ended, Hewett's family planned a trip to Germany to take a tour of where his plane crashed and back to the house where a woman bandaged his leg after he was found.
Hewett's family even found the German pilot who shot him down during the war, Hans-Georg Guthenke, and the two men met for the first time.
Hewett, 81, died in 2001 at Atlantic City Medical Center, City Campus, but the company that owned at one time is in operation. His widow, Doris Hewett, is still alive at age 93 and lives in Ocean City.
"The story was so compelling. He is just one among the men and women who served from Atlantic County, but it's such a unique story of service," Sheridan said.
Hewett's only daughter, Janet Hewett Scepansky, 69, of Galloway Township, learned about Squires and Sheridan's interest in her father and provided a large amount of the information that appears in the biography.
"I was pleased that dad was going to get recognition even posthumously. He did a lot in his life. He was a humble guy," Hewett Scepansky said.
Sidney Hirst Hewett, "A Great Man and Patriot," is available for $20. All money collected will be turned over to the Atlantic County Veterans Museum Foundation.
The booklet can be purchased by contacting Squires at 609-442-3875 or Sheridan at 609-927-8314.
