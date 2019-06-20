I believe many will take the stormy week, in exchange for a dry and comfortable weekend. Yet again, planet Earth will bend to the will of the region and supply the region with a good weekend.
The only caveat to the weekend forecast will come on Friday morning. Still dealing with the effects of the showers and storms that passed through, cloud cover will be present as a strong wind blows out of the north to northeast. As the core of the system nears, an area of rain will roll along with it.
Between 6 to 11 a.m., a period of rain will be possible, mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway. However, you'll feel the air drying out.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
I believe there's a 30% risk for a storm during graduation. It'll be warm and humid, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
While the graduation is inside, if you want pictures outside, there'll be hit and miss showers and storms around Atlantic City. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s before the ceremony and in the mid-70s afterwards.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
Mainland will be a tough call. Showers and storms will be around. However, given recent history, the region's graduations have wound up ok in these scenarios (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday). There's a 30 percent risk for rain, with temperatures around 80.
Egg Harbor Township High School, June 21, 4:20 p.m.
As they say, good things happen to those who wait. It'll be a dry day, though the graduation caps might go flying in the breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Bridgeton High School, June 21
Bridgeton will also be greeted with dry weather as they are the last outdoor high school graduation in the area. Expect a partly sunny sky, with temperatures around 80.
Winds will turn to the northwest for the afternoon in conjunction with the departing system. That will lower the humidity, increasing the sunshine and make for a very comfortable afternoon. High temperatures will sit right around 80 everywhere. Remember, too, it is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and when the sun's rays will be most directly overhead. If you really want to measure it out, the sun will be about 74 degrees overhead.
As the number of people outside goes up during June, so does the risk for lightning, and bei…
We'll drop through the 70s during the evening and then the 60s after midnight. Winds will diminish and we'll have something we haven't seen since last weekend, a star-filled sky. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the upper 50s on the mainland to low 60s at the shore.
Both weekend days will be absolutely stellar. High pressure will fill in from the Great Lakes. Dew points stay below 60, which is where that humid and dry line gets drawn.
Saturday and Sunday will be 80-85 for afternoon highs on the mainland. Say you will be in Stone Harbor, or anywhere along the shore, highs also top out around 80, though this may be midday, with a cooling afternoon sea breeze. Saturday night will be very comfortable and nice enough to let the breeze roll in at night.
Overall, I'd give this shore weekend a B+. However, I am counting Friday. If you were to look at just Saturday and Sunday alone, we'd have an A. We've been on a great streak or mostly, if not completely dry weekends.
A ridge of high pressure will build in for next week. That'll means bumps up in the heat and humidity. It won't be dangerous heat, but it'll surely be uncomfortable. The heat index will be near 90 on the mainland most days (a bit cooler at the shore). We'll have our "typical" p.m. storm chances Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
