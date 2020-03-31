On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Retired nurse Linda Cervini, 68, a lifelong sewer, makes masks for health care workers at her home in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County. Cervini said she knows they are not up to federal guidelines for front line health care workers, but they can be used for others, allowing FDA approved masks to be used for those most in need.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. Autumn's father Daniel delivers another bundle of elastic bands.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. (l-r) Daniel Richards, Autumn's father, receives a donation of materials from Margaret Lloyd, of the Cold Springs area of Lower Twp.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. Margatet Lloyd of Lower Twp. is going to help in the effort by using the fabric template (left) and materials to make masks like the one she is holding (right).
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Richards family (l-r) Carolyn, Autumn, Daniel, and Molly, 12.
Retired nurse Linda Cervini, 68, a lifelong sewer, makes masks for health care workers at her home in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County. Cervini said she knows they are not up to federal guidelines for front line health care workers, but they can be used for others, allowing FDA approved masks to be used for those most in need.
Linda Cervini, 68, of Pittsgrove Township, is among those making masks for health care workers.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. Autumn's father Daniel delivers another bundle of elastic bands.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. (l-r) Daniel Richards, Autumn's father, receives a donation of materials from Margaret Lloyd, of the Cold Springs area of Lower Twp.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. Margatet Lloyd of Lower Twp. is going to help in the effort by using the fabric template (left) and materials to make masks like the one she is holding (right).
On March 27th, 2020, Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Twp. puts her 4-H knitting and sewing skills to work by creating masks for health care workers who are working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Richards family (l-r) Carolyn, Autumn, Daniel, and Molly, 12.
For Linda Cervini, who retired after a long career as an emergency room nurse and a Bridgeton school nurse, making masks for health care workers is a way to help during the COVID-19 crisis.
“They are calling all the retired nurses to come back to work,” said Cervini, of Pittsgrove Township. “But I said, ‘No, I think I’ll stay home and make masks.’”
She is appalled to hear that in some facilities, nurses are having to use one mask for an entire shift as personal protective equipment (PPE) is in short supply.
“It is a crime that they are begging for PPE all over the country, and we are ‘ripping petticoats’ like Florence Nightingale to show them our support,” she said.
Nightingale, who is credited with establishing modern nursing as a profession in the mid-19th century and with highlighting the importance of sanitation in hospitals, is said to have ripped up sheets to make bandages while caring for British soldiers injured in the Crimean War.
From beginners just learning to sew to experts with a lifetime of making their own clothes, South Jersey seamstresses are stepping up to make masks for health care professionals in every hospital in the region and many beyond.
Autumn Richards, 12, of Lower Township, is perfecting her medical mask-making skills, having graduated from basic, flat cotton pieces to pleated ones. She has even mastered shaped masks made of sterilization wrap that can be sterilized and reused in hospitals.
“It was a little harder — the machine didn’t like it at first,” Autumn said Friday of the high-tech material from the hospital, as she sat in front of her sewing machine in her front yard so visitors could stay outside for social distancing.
Autumn’s father, Daniel Richards, got the idea after seeing a post about making masks by a member of the progressive political group Cape May Indivisible, which has members making them. Others are getting into the action organized by quilting groups like South Shore Stitchers and South Jersey Quilts of Valor, and businesses such as Joann Fabrics.
“I looked at my daughter and said, ‘Aren’t you in a 4-H sewing club? Why don’t you start doing masks?’” Daniel Richards said.
Now, Autumn and other members of her Needle and Thread club through Cape May County 4-H are sewing masks for Cape Regional Medical Center, where Autumn’s mother, Carolyn Richards, works in the finance department.
“We are incredibly grateful to our community for their outpouring of generosity in making masks for Cape Regional Health System,” said spokeswoman Susan Staeger. “At this time, the masks are being offered to our team members who are not involved in direct patient care as well as to certain outpatients and their designated support person.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health care professionals can consider using homemade masks or even bandannas or scarfs for care of patients with COVID-19 “as a last resort.”
But they may come in handy for the general population, especially if the CDC moves to recommend we all wear them when we go out of our homes, as some are predicting.
Cervini and several family members are working together to make protective gear for the Virtua Health System in Camden County, for hospitals in Philadelphia and for State Police. Her daughter’s friend works at one of the hospitals, and had told her masks were in short supply.
She knows the homemade masks aren’t “up to code,” but said they may help health care workers use the best N95 masks with respirators longer and more safely if they are worn over them.
“My sisters all sew, so I called them,” Cervini said. Even her 89-year-old aunt Margaret Pileiro, of Vineland, is helping cut out masks.
Cervini’s sister Deborah Yeager, of Margate, is making them for her daughter, a pharmacist in Philadelphia.
In Atlantic City, Deedie Weaver, 71, is making masks for three friends who work at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, and Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
The retired banker found a pattern she likes from sweetredpoppy.com, she said, that includes a pocket for respirators and wire for fitting it to the bridge of the nose.
“I’m 71, and I’ve been making doll clothes since I was 5 years old,” said Weaver, who sewed her own clothes for many years.
Egg Harbor Township’s RoseAnne DeSantes, 69, is another former nurse sewing masks to donate to health care workers, but she is not an expert seamstress.
“Basically, if you can sew on a button or sew up a hem, you can do these,” DeSantes said. “Even if it’s in a small way, I want to help with this shortage because I was a nurse and I know how it feels not to have something that you need.”
According to state Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, new supplies from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, the nation’s largest supply of medical supplies for public health emergencies, and corporate and community donations have eased the burden. But, despite this effort, there are some delays in the supply chain.
“People want to help,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in an email. “And some of the ways they feel like they’re helping is to be able to, if they can’t donate their time, donate their goods. … And I think we’re going to see more and more of that, and I think it will be very effective in bringing our communities together during a time when we can’t see people face to face.”
Amanda Auble contributed to this report.
