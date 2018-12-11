It will be a second day of sunshine and another in a string in chilly days across South Jersey on Tuesday. It will feel like Groundhog Day, both the movie and the actual, Feb. 2 version.
Learn firsthand what this winter has in store for South Jersey with Press meteorologist Joe …
High pressure is just entering the picture, centering itself in the Deep South. Otherwise, a clipper system will pass harmlessly to the north.
Morning lows range from the low 20s in towns like Folsom to near freezing at the shore, like Cape May Point. With full sunshine, temperatures will even out over time, reaching the low 40s throughout the region. Winter jackets and sunglasses will be in style again.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lynn Maun heads outside her home each and every morning to a gree…
Through Monday, only two days have been above average, Dec. 2 and 3. Otherwise, it has been a wintry chill but not overtly so. Only on Dec. 5 did the temperature fail to reach freezing for a day, a sign of bitterly cold air here in South Jersey.
A fast moving piece of mid-level spin in the atmosphere, vorticity, will dive into New Jersey on Tuesday. As typical with these, clouds form with it. However, there will be no moisture around to produce precipitation. So, expect clouds to build in toward midnight. Clouds then remain for much of the night, but should exit just in time for sunrise. The blanket of clouds will keep temperatures a bit milder, between 25-30 degrees.
Learn firsthand what this winter has in store for South Jersey with Press meteorologist Joe …
Wednesday will then be just like Tuesday. A 10 mph northwest wind will blow. The air will be dry and the sunshine plentiful as we reach the low 40s.
Dec. 5 update: Due to the snow and tricky traveling, Mayor Haesar was more than accommodatin…
On Thursday, another piece of mid-level spin will move through the Northeast. This time, there will be moisture with it. So, rain and snow showers will be present wherever it passes through. The problem is that computer model guidance is all over the place on this. There are two scenarios — it will be either partly sunny and in the mid-40s, or cloudy with rain or snow showers and a high around 40. I’m leaning toward the former.
Friday will then see increasing cloudiness, and temperatures on a southeast wind. We will reach the mid-50s. A large storm system will make its way into the region. Expect rain and winds to potentially alter plans from at least Friday night into Saturday. Minor to moderate coastal flood stage will be likely for the weekend, along with roadway flooding.
In Wednesday’s column, when the storm enters the U.S., we will be able to nail down the impacts better.
Well before winter, when the beaches bustle with activity and the boats buzz around the bays…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.