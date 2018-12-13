A piece of energy moving through the Garden State on Thursday will bring rain and snow showers during the day, with some impacts for Thursday night’s Geminid meteor shower. The main weather focus, though, will be the weekend rainmaker.
Temperatures for Thursday morning are much warmer than where they have been the past couple of days. Temperatures are around 30 on the mainland to start. At the shore, where there in a gentle southeast wind, temperatures start out in the mid-40s! That is near our average highs for this time of the year.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lynn Maun heads outside her home each and every morning to a gree…
After about 10 a.m., rain and snow showers begin to enter New Jersey. Note that I did not say South Jersey. I illustrate this point to show that most of you will be mostly dry. However, a few of these showers will try to sneak into our area.
Taking another look on Thursday morning, these showers will safely stay to the north of many of us, with the exception possibly being northern Ocean county. Otherwise, expect a cloudy morning giving way to a few peeks of afternoon sun. Highs will be milder, in the mid to upper 40s.
Well before winter, when the beaches bustle with activity and the boats buzz around the bays…
Thursday evening will see the cloud cover continue as winds blow in from the southeast. This may bring some evening drizzle to the region. Otherwise, we will be dry and expect a little clearing after midnight. That will be a little good news if you want to stay up late for the Geminid meteor shower viewing. Lows will run 5 to 10 degrees above average, in the mid to upper 30s. If Atlantic City International Airport stays dry all day, then we will tie the longest dry streak of 2018.
Friday morning will start with some sunshine. Southeast winds will continue to blow in, bumping up the moisture content and the temperature. Highs will be in the mid-50s, which will feel quite mild compared to where we have been. Expect a dry day.
More specific details have emerged on our system for the weekend. First will be the timing. Expect rain to start between 7 and 10 p.m. It will come down heavy overnight. Bring the rain gear heading out and don’t drive if you don’t need to. Areas of roadway flooding will be a concern. The southeast winds will pick up after midnight to 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts in the 30s, adding to the raw feel.
This will continue into Saturday morning. As the initial low-pressure system moves away, rain coverage will decrease for the afternoon. Stiff onshore winds will continue to blow, with highs in the mid-50s. Anywhere from 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be anticipated during this time.
Thankfully, the neap tide will keep water levels low. Still, we will be concerned for minor stage coastal flooding on Saturday.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.