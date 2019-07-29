The third heat wave of the year in what has been an otherwise quiet stretch of weather will come to an end after Tuesday. A cold front slows down as it moves through the area, bringing and then keeping, some showers and storms in the forecast.
We’ll start Tuesday morning feeling like we are in New Orleans rather than New Jersey. In fact, morning lows in the mid-70s is exactly what the Crescent City typically feels like this time of the year. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.
High pressure sits just offshore during the day. This does two things: First, it brings a south-to-southwest wind, will which promote another day of our heat wave; secondly, it will continue to slow down a cold front approaching from the Midwest.
So, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures will be a touch cooler than Monday, however we’ll still be above 90 on the mainland and in the upper 80s at the shore. The dew point will increase a little bit at the same time.
The result is a heat index again near 100 degrees. While not unusual for us, take the usual heat precautions.
Temperatures will slide through the 80s Tuesday evening. It’ll be very nice for an evening stroll or maybe even mowing the lawn. Overnight, we’ll see clouds slowly build. Morning lows on Wednesday will again be in the mid-70s.
The front will continue to tip toe into the region Wednesday. The morning will be dry and outdoor activities should be focused here, if possible. Then, between 1 and 4 p.m., showers and storms will develop, from west to east. Storms will be scattered into the afternoon. Wednesday night into Thursday we will see isolated showers and storms. If you will be north of the White Horse Pike, you could be dry Thursday, as high pressure fills in.
Time for the details. No severe weather will be expected with any of these storms. However, there will be isolated spots of roadway flooding. Some places can top out at 3 inches locally with multiple thunderstorms.
The main forecast question becomes how far away from us does the cold front stall out as high pressure moves in?
Recent (going back to last summer) history tells us it’ll likely sit nearby. So, I’m leaving in a spotty p.m. storm from Friday through Sunday. However, at least 90% of the daytime hours will be dry, and it looks like a sea breeze will keep the shore dry on Friday and Sunday.
