WILDWOOD — Beach Patrol will have limited lifeguarding services the week after Labor Day at designated points along the beach, according to Chief Steve Stocks.
The following beaches will be guarded from Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 8: Cresse Avenue, Leaming Avenue, Rio Grande Avenue, Andrews Avenue, Baker Avenue, Youngs Avenue, Spicer Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Oak Avenue, Maple Avenue, Magnolia Avenue, 26th Avenue.
Wildwood's beaches will not be guarded after Sept. 8, according to the release. Wildwood Beach Patrol asks that no one swim in unguarded waters.
