GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — There are a limited number of tickets available for the public to hear a talk by former White House Counsel Don McGahn, the Brigantine native who defied a subpeoena related to the House impeachment vote of President Donald J. Trump.
A conversation with McGahn, hosted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Stockton University Performing Arts Center.
Call or email to reserve a ticket, to be picked up at the box office, at 609 626-3542 or hughescenter@stockton.edu/.
McGahn has argued presidents' close advisers should be allowed to keep their communications confidential. His case is working its way through federal appeals court.
He is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his mother, Noreen, lives in Brigantine.
McGahn has worked as chief counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee and served on the Federal Election Commission.
He has also served as President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign counsel, general counsel of the Presidential Transition Team, and White House Counsel. As White House Counsel he managed the judicial selection process, including the nominations of two Supreme Court Justices, and coordinated President Trump’s deregulation efforts.
