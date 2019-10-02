LINWOOD — After months of comments by residents for and against the idea of building a skate park, an effort that has gone on for 18 years, City Council last week voted against moving forward with one.
After all council members reviewed the findings of the Neighborhood Services Committee report that included costs and estimates for staffing a monitor at the park, all voted Sept. 25 in favor of accepting the committee’s report to drop any skate park plans.
But despite concerns from Linwood, Ocean City and Atlantic City believe their skate parks benefit their communities.
Ocean City’s skate park opened on Asbury Avenue in 2015 after popular demand, said Doug Bergen, a spokesman for the city.
Years ago, the city had a temporary skate park near the Boardwalk that fell into disrepair, “and there was a lot of outcry to bring it back,” he said.
And because it draws skateboarders to the shore town, it also brings in revenue.
“It’s certainly a resource for the kids in town,” Bergen said. “It’s really crowded year-round and is a draw throughout the region in the summer.”
Council was previously divided on whether a skate park would enhance the city’s recreation options without a major financial impact. The Neighborhood Services Committee submitted its report to council Sept. 13 recommending the city not move forward.
"There are more pressing needs at this time in the city. Beyond the construction of the skate park at approximately $40 to $45 per square foot, also considered is the cost for fencing, maintenance, proper drainage and field preparations, lighting and the possibility of needing a paid attendant at the park," Neighborhood Services Committee Chairwoman June Byrnes said in her report to council.
A skate park in Atlantic City opened in April on Sovereign Avenue that is supported by the community, said Zach Katzen, vice president of Skate AC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing neighborhoods in the city through its public skatepark.
“We always knew there was a need for a skate park. Since we were young, we didn’t have a place to skate,” Katzen said. “The skate community was pushing for it for the past 10 years.”
Skateboarders previously used the location on Sovereign Avenue, but it was never an official place to skate.
Katzen said the skate park is important because not every child is a game sport player.
“Kids can skate alone and be a part of a park,” he said. “They can skate alongside beginners and advanced skaters and feel a part of something.”
Having a recreational space, like the skate park, gives children an outlet as well as a support system that they may not have had previously, he said.
Linwood Mayor Rick DePamphilis said this was the third time in his 18 years as mayor that City Council has looked into a skate park in the city. This time around, a skate park committee was formed in March 2018 with residents that are passionate about skateboarding. Since that time, residents have come before council with comments both pro and con.
Council President Ralph Paolone, who was a member of the Neighborhood Services Committee and had voted in favor of the skate park, said that while he felt they could put in a “decent bowl” for $100,000, it was the additional costs that changed his vote.
“It would cost us $30,000-$40,000 just for an attendant for the park. There are no grants for that, there is no way for the city to absorb that cost,” he said.
Fellow members of council echoed the same sentiments.
