With COVID-19 keeping millions all over the world in their homes, holiday gatherings will be little more than wishful thinking for the foreseeable future.
The Wilson sisters are doing what they can to fill that void for the less fortunate.
Linwood residents Lindsay Wilson, 19, and her sister Jaime, 23, started taking donations last week for Easter baskets. Their plan is to fill each basket with essentials, such as food and toiletries, to give to seniors unable to spend time with their families due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Well, I'd seen stuff on the news about people doing their part, and I kind of wondered what I could do to contribute because I'm not working because I worked in the high school," said Lindsay, a substitute teacher at Mainland Regional High School and a senior at Stockton University studying history. "And I'm not going to school. I'm doing online schooling right now because of corona and everything. So I have a lot more time on my hands, so I like to put it to good use."
Jaime, a freshman criminology major at the University of Tampa, found out through social media that a former Wildwood girls basketball player whom her grandfather used to coach was raising money for meals for families.
She took a screenshot of it, sent it to her family and the ball got rolling.
"(Lindsay) was like, 'We should do something like that,'" Jaime said. "Then she mentioned the Easter basket idea, and I thought that was a good idea to give back to the community in a time like this."
Lindsay then took to Facebook last Tuesday to announce the plan.
"My family and I would like to bring joy to seniors in the community who will not be able to spend their holiday with loved ones," she said in the post. "I am asking for donations to make Easter baskets for senior citizens that can be delivered to their doorsteps."
The outpouring of support was immediate. Lindsay said a lot of people reached out to her asking how to donate.
Those looking to donate are encouraged to contact Lindsay through her Facebook page or email at lindsaynwilson18@gmail.com. From there, she said she can coordinate a meetup location to receive the items.
The two raised enough for four baskets after the first day. So far, they've received $300 in monetary donations and have made 30 baskets. They don't have a specific target number, and simply want to keep making baskets as long as they've got the materials.
"I think anything is better than nothing," Lindsay said. "Hopefully we'll make people happy no matter what, even if it's 10 baskets or 100 baskets."
