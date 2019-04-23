The names of approximately 50 Boy Scout leaders who had allegations of sexually abusing minors will be released Tuesday.
The law firms of Greg Gianforcaro and Jeff Anderson & Associates, stated that they will release those named in the Boy Scouts of America “Perversion Files” at a news conference on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Newark.
According to a release from the law firms, the will also demand that the Boy Scouts of America release the background information and files on all perpetrators and discuss the troubling magnitude of sexual abuse of minors in Boy Scouts by Scout leaders over decades.
