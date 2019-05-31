New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on Friday for our podcast says South Jersey will wind up in the top 25 percent for warmest Mays in recorded history, which go back to 1895.
In terms of rainfall, he says Atlantic County was actually the driest part of the state. Still, we were above average, with A.C. Airport picking up 3.80 inches of rain, more than the roughly 3.25 inch average. North Jersey was drenched, though. Some parts of Sussex and Warren counties saw 10 to 12 inches of rain in the past month.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.