As a thunderstorm rolled in from the Delaware Bay, a shelf cloud was seen ahead of it. A shelf cloud is attached to the base of a cumulonimbus cloud, which typically brings thunderstorms. This typically accompanies a line of storms, like there was on Wednesday, May 29 2019. 

New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on Friday for our podcast says South Jersey will wind up in the top 25 percent for warmest Mays in recorded history, which go back to 1895.

Warm and wet, again: May 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup

In terms of rainfall, he says Atlantic County was actually the driest part of the state. Still, we were above average, with A.C. Airport picking up 3.80 inches of rain, more than the roughly 3.25 inch average. North Jersey was drenched, though. Some parts of Sussex and Warren counties saw 10 to 12 inches of rain in the past month.

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

