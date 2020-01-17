The best man in Meteorologist Joe Martucci's wedding, Shunondo Basu, Joe's friend for ten years, Rob D'Arienzo and Joe find a quiet spot at the 2020 American Meteorological Society Conference for this podcast.
Basu and D'Arienzo are both energy Meteorologists working in New York. Basu is an Energy Private Equity Associate at BlackRock while D'Arienzo is a Senior Meteorologist/Global Strategy Leader at IBM. The three long time friends talk about what might have been the fastest growing EDM music website D'Arienzo ran back in the early 2010s, what got them interested in weather and talk about one of the hottest fields in the weather world right now, energy.
