The state Senate Legislature is expected to pass about 32 COVID-19 assistance bills today, including to help recently released inmates get benefits, change the primary election date to July 7, collect demographic data on those who become infected and those who die of the virus, and provide other types of relief.
State legislators are voting remotely during the healthcare crisis, rather than meeting in person.
Listen to the Senate session starting at 10 a.m., and to the Assembly session starting at 3:30 p.m., by visiting the state Legislature's web page and clicking on "Live Proceedings."
Other bills to be considered include those to restrict rent increases during the health crisis, to extend tax credits to businesses that retain employees through COVID restriction time, and to exempt companies doing mass layoffs from having to pay severance during the crisis.
