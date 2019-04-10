Tidal Flooding Talk

From left to right, WFMZ Meteorologist Dan Skeldon, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official for Margate.

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Meteorologist Joe Martucci appeared on an April 7 episode of "Tidal Flooding Talk" to recap the winter that was in South Jersey, hurricane season and what his travels have been up to.

Tidal Flooding Talk is hosted by the New Jersey Coastal Coalition. The organization is a nonprofit that seeks to “build more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore by developing policies and practices that will anticipate future concerns and to create solutions to be shared by all participants.” The group includes county offices of emergency management and local governments.

The show is streamed live on Facebook every Sunday from the Irish Pub in Atlantic City. After the event, the show can be watched on YouTube or listened to wherever you get your podcasts.

Tidal Flooding Talk - Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci

The talk is hosted by previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

