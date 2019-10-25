Missed Meteorologist Joe Martucci live on the New Jersey Coastal Coalition's 'Tidal Flooding Talk' on Oct. 20? You can now watch and listen.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci talked about winter forecasting, coastal flooding and social media communication in whether. Joe also answered viewers questions about South Jersey weather. Joe is a four time guest on Tidal Flooding Talk.
Tidal Flooding Talk is hosted by Dan Skeldon, Meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA and former Press Meteorologist and Palma Accardi, Technical Assistant for the City of Margate. The show is broadcasted weekly from The Irish Pub in Atlantic City.
