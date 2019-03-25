TOMS RIVER — A contractor was sentenced to five years in state prison Friday for his role in stealing more than $247,000 from homeowners for repairs after Hurricane Sandy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
Peter Rinaldi, 57, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to stealing $247,224.63 from eight homeowners, who entered into contracts between 2014 and 2016 with Donovan Mark Custom Builders LLC and Michael Anthony Custom Builders. Rinaldi was an owner at both companies, prosecutors said, and did not do the work for which he accepted payment.
Rinaldi will also have to pay restitution, in full, to the homeowners victimized. Their houses were in Little Egg Harbor, Toms River, Ship Bottom and Point Pleasant.
Rinaldi was also sentenced to three years — and forced to pay restitution of $34,475 to a Brick Township homeowner — in connection with a separate charge of third-degree theft “by failing to make lawful disposition of monies received.”
Allegations of fraud — by homeowners and contractors alike — have sprung up in the years since Sandy in 2012.
Rinaldi was arrested last April at the Baymont Inn on East White Horse Pike in Galloway Township by detectives with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.