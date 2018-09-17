STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck shortly before 3 p.m. Friday on Route 72, police said.
Christopher Olivier, 41, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup west on Route 72 approaching Mill Creek Road when he saw John Schwester, 70, of Point Pleasant, riding his bike and crossing the road in front of the Taco Bell, according to police.
Olivier tried to avoid the collision, and the trailer he was towing struck Schwester and his bike, police said.
Schwester fell to the ground and injured his left arm. The Stafford Township First Aid Squad and MONOC paramedics treated Schwester, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, police said.
Traffic on Route 72 was redirected around the scene for 30 minutes, according to police.
