LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old township man is in critical condition after being injured while setting off fireworks overnight on the Fourth of July.
At around 12:55 a.m. Sunday Little Egg Harbor Township Police and emergency medical services responded to reports of a fireworks accident on Great Bay Boulevard.
Responders found the man semi-conscious, with serious injuries to his head and hands.
Witnesses at the scene told police that the man was lighting a mortar firework when it went off prematurely in his hands. He was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden for treatment of his injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.
