MANAHAWKIN — A Little Egg Harbor Township man found dead recently in the Ohio River in western Pennsylvania was a Southern Regional educator, school officials confirmed.
Authorities said 48-year-old Drew Camoosa was pulled from the river near the Emsworth Locks and Dams about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Emergency responders had gone to the scene after a 911 caller reported seeing the body face down in the river.
OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say a man found dead in a waterway in western Pennsylvania …
Superintendent Craig Henry said Tuesday that Camoosa was a middle school special education teacher at Southern Regional School District in Stafford Township, which serves seventh through 12th grade students from the township as well as Long Beach Island, Beach Haven and Ocean Township. Camoosa had been out on medical leave since January 2018, Henry said.
"The Southern Family is deeply saddened by Drew’s passing. Our focus is now on supporting his wife and children during this most difficult of times," Henry said in an email late Tuesday. "The Southern Family extends appreciation for everyone’s respect for Drew’s family’s privacy."
Camoosa was pronounced dead at the scene, but it’s not yet known how he died or how he ended up in the Ohio River.
Allegheny County police are leading the investigation.
Associated Press contributed to this report
