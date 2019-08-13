Singer Calista Quinn, 16, who lives in Little Egg Harbor, organized a charity concert that also serves as her music video release party Friday in The Union Market at the Tuckerton Seaport.
Quinn joined forces with David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation to create the Sing & Believe Under the Stars from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the seaport, 120 W. Main St. in Tuckerton.
The night will include sweet treat stations, a lineup of local musicians and artists as well as a live performance and the world premiere of Quinn's new music video for her long awaited new single titled "7AM."
A red carpet will precede the evening's events.
Entertainer Melissa Marshall has added younger local entertainers with national TV exposure …
Quinn has performed in Madison Square Garden in New York City and Disney World in Florida. She has more than 2 million views on her social media. In 2016, she was featured on Radio Disney's "Fresh New Music Friday" page with her original song, "Slumber Party."
Last year, the vocalist was brought to the blind auditions of Season 15 of "The Voice." Her appearance did not make the broadcast.
Tickets are $15 for those under age 18 and $25 for those age 18 and older. They are available in advance or at the door.
Tickets can be ordered in advance at davidsdreamandbelieve.org
