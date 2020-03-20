GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Little Egg Harbor Township man assaulted a police dog Sunday while resisting arrest during a burglary investigation, police said Friday.
David Searnock, 50, was charged with assault on a police dog, resisting arrest, burglary, criminal mischief and obstructing the administration of the law.
At 2:59 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home near North New York Road for a burglar alarm, police said in a news release. While checking the property, officers saw that a rear window leading into a basement had been forced open, police said.
A perimeter was established, and the property owner helped officers enter the residence, police said.
During the search, officers found Searnock in a stairwell leading into the basement. He refused to be taken into custody, police said.
With the assistance of K-9 Officer David LaSassa’s partner, Evo, officers apprehended Searnock. While resisting arrest, Searnock assaulted Evo, police said. Evo was not injured.
Searnock was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, by the township Ambulance Squad for medical issues unrelated to the incident, police said.
