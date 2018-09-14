Mainland Absegami Football
Bridgeton 6, Ocean City 14 - 2Q

Middle 7, Buena 7, 2Q

Clayton 13, Wildwood 0 - 2Q

Mainland Regional 0, Cherry Hill West 0, 1Q

St. Joseph 14, St. Augustine Prep 0- 2Q

Cumberland Regional 0, Pennsauken 0 -1Q

Barnegat at Shore Regional, 7

Atlantic City at Washington Township, 7

Cedar Creek at Absegami, 7

Egg Harbor Township at Kingsway Reg., 7

Holy Spirit at Camden Catholic, 7

Lower Cape May Regional at Pleasantville, 7

Middle Township at Buena Regional, 7

Millville at Williamstown, 7

Oakcrest at Highland Regional, 7

Shawnee at Hammonton, 7

Vineland at Lenape, 7

