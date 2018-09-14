Bridgeton 6, Ocean City 14 - 2Q
Middle 7, Buena 7, 2Q
Clayton 13, Wildwood 0 - 2Q
Mainland Regional 0, Cherry Hill West 0, 1Q
St. Joseph 14, St. Augustine Prep 0- 2Q
Cumberland Regional 0, Pennsauken 0 -1Q
Barnegat at Shore Regional, 7
Atlantic City at Washington Township, 7
Cedar Creek at Absegami, 7
Egg Harbor Township at Kingsway Reg., 7
Holy Spirit at Camden Catholic, 7
Lower Cape May Regional at Pleasantville, 7
Middle Township at Buena Regional, 7
Millville at Williamstown, 7
Oakcrest at Highland Regional, 7
Shawnee at Hammonton, 7
Vineland at Lenape, 7
