Atlantic County Health Service workers waiting for COVID-19 drive-through testing center at Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing, NJ Thursday April 9, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Crowds although a little sparse came out to enjoy a beautiful day on the boardwalk and beach during Memorial day weekend in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 23, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
New Jersey reported 965 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the state total to 155,092, according to the governor's office.
Of the state's total cases, 2,755 are in hospitals and 719 are in critical or intensive care, with 540 on ventilators.
The state reported 16 new deaths, which they cautioned could be due to a delay in reporting over the holiday weekend.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county are as follows:
• Atlantic: 2,028
• Bergen: 17,901
• Burlington: 4,355
• Camden: 6,103
• Cape May: 570
• Cumberland: 1,991
• Essex: 17,202
• Gloucester: 2,089
• Hudson: 18,051
• Hunterdon: 966
• Mercer: 6,491
• Middlesex: 15,437
• Monmouth: 7,865
• Morris: 6,259
• Ocean: 8,430
• Passaic: 15,774
• Salem: 566
• Somerset: 4,480
• Sussex: 1,084
• Union: 15,218
• Warren: 1,132
• Under Investigation: 1,100
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths by county:
• Atlantic: 144
• Bergen: 1,525
• Burlington: 271
• Camden: 308
• Cape May: 48
• Cumberland: 63
• Essex: 1,595
• Gloucester: 138
• Hudson: 1,137
• Hunterdon: 57
• Mercer: 450
• Middlesex: 955
• Monmouth: 556
• Morris: 593
• Ocean: 690
• Passaic: 891
• Salem: 29
• Somerset: 399
• Sussex: 145
• Union: 1,024
• Warren: 126
—
Three more long-term care residents in Northfield have died due to complications from COVID-19, Atlantic County public health officials announced Monday.
The deceased include two men, ages 63 and 98, and a 91-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
County officials also reported 46 new cases of the coronavirus among 17 males, ages 16-98, and 29 females, ages 28-103.
Of Monday's new reported positive cases, 14 reside in Northfield, eight in Hammonton and six in Atlantic City. Absecon, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville each had three new cases while Galloway and Ventnor had two. One new case was reported in Egg Harbor City, Folsom, Hamilton Township, Linwood and Weymouth Township.
To date, Atlantic County has confirmed 2,060 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 147 deaths, as well as 712 residents who have been cleared as recovered.
Atlantic County's COVID-19 testing has been moved to Northfield, behind the county’s Public Works facility at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue, in order to provide greater protection from the elements in the event of inclement weather.
The next testing will take place on May 27 and 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. , for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others may have an opportunity to be tested.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Monday morning that he wasn't alarmed to see crowds on beaches and boardwalks in New Jersey this holiday weekend as the state continues to enforce social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't think we can draw many lessons from this weekend," said Murphy, who said he was in Seaside Heights Sunday.
Murphy appeared on CNN's New Day show at 8 a.m. to talk about the state's COVID-19 response. In New Jersey, there have been 154,154 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 11,133 deaths since the first cases appeared in the state in early March.
Murphy said he believes that the state and local Shore mayors have worked out a "good plan" that leaves execution up to the city officials in terms of limiting capacity, social distancing and wearing masks.
"New Jerseyans have been incredibly responsible during this entire crisis," Murphy told Camerota, adding that he has no reason to believe they won't continue to be.
Camerota asked if he is swayed on his COVID-19 response by about protesters in the state, most recently by salon and gym owners, asking to be able to reopen.
"I don't begrudge their right to protest, but they don't sway me," Murphy said.
He said while he wants to open gyms and salons, logistically, it's too soon due to them being indoors with lack of ventilation.
"We're not there yet. I want to do it responsibly and I don't want to kill anybody," Murphy said.
He said the same thing for churches.
"I'm sure well get there, but we've got to get there right and get there at the right time," he said.
Asked about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stating that she has to filter her responses to President Donald Trump for fear it would affect state funding, Murphy said he's been able to find common ground with the president, but neither "pull no punches."
"When it comes to saving lives, we've found common ground ... and I hope that we can continue to do so," Murphy said.
—
Due to COVID-19, Sea Isle City’s 2020 Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park has been canceled, but the city has created a video to honor soldiers who gave their lives for the United States.
Sea Isle officials said the video will allow residents to observe Memorial Day at home or on their mobile devices – and practice social distancing.
Cumberland County is reporting a total of 1,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 COVID-related deaths as of Sunday at 4 p.m.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver remarks 11 a.m. at the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' (DMAVA) Memorial Day Ceremony at the Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Murphy is scheduled to appear on CNN at 8 a.m. to discuss New Jersey's coronavirus response. There is no scheduled daily briefing for Monday.
—
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, the Atlantic County Veterans Services Office, in cooperation with local veterans organizations, will be providing a vehicle parade to express thanks to the healthcare workers and staff at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield as well as the 10-member VA Strike Team, which has been sent to supplement and assist the facility in its efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, according to a news release.
The parade will include a Northfield police cruiser, fire truck and ambulance in addition to the vehicles of family members of residents and employees at Meadowview.
“I think this is a wonderful way to express our appreciation for the healthcare workers on the front lines who have worked tirelessly over these past three months under extremely challenging circumstances,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “We are also grateful for the VA team that has offered to assist our efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 among those in our care. It will also be a special treat for the residents who have been unable to see their loved ones.”
Anyone from the public who would like to participate may do so by meeting in the parking lot of the Stillwater Building at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield at 11 a.m. to form the parade line.
The parade will proceed down Dolphin Avenue and into the Meadowview facility. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and/or display messages of thanks and appreciation.
—
The 12th edition of the Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island will take place June 16-20 with new films in drive-in venues.
In the wake of the COVID19 outbreak and with the support of local leadership, a decision was made to go forward with The Lighthouse International Film Festival, which will be held this year in a format of drive-in screenings, ensuring a secure environment for watching new films on a big screen.
In order to allow the festival more time to reorganize according to the public health guidelines, Lighthouse International Film Festival 2020 will push back two weeks from its original dates.
"While COVID19 put our daily lives on hold, it also shut down the window to the alternative universe of imagination, creation, and art that is cinema. Lighthouse International Film Festival is here to reopen this window on the big screen, as part of LBIs rejuvenation," said LIFF Executive Director Amir Bogen. "While the drive-in option is being discussed in several festivals around the world, LIFF is willing to lead the way and make it happen for LBI's amazing community and our fabulous filmmakers."
A separate announcement about competitions and headliners programs will be coming out later this month ahead of the festival's dates in June. Those interested in becoming a sponsor can email liffinfo@gmail.com.
