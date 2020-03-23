You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: 935 additional cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, 7 more deaths

Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 935, bringing the total number of cases to 2,844 across the state, officials said Monday.

There have been seven additional deaths, bringing the total to 27.

“This increase is not a surprise, nor is it necessarily a cause for great alarm to us seated up here," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "There’s clearly community spread going on.”

The deaths included on each from Warren, Somerset, Union, Passaic and Essex counties, as well as two from Bergen County. Five were men and two were women, ages 57 to 91 and two had pre-existing conditions.

Appearing for the briefing, in addition to Murphy are Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It is being livestreamed here.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Murphy signed an executive order that suspended all elective surgeries and invasive procedures for adults after 5 p.m. Friday, applying to all medical and dental operations that can be delayed without “undue risk to the current or future health of the patient.”

“Our new reality calls for aggressive action to reduce the burden on our health care system and protect our frontline medical responders,” Murphy said. “Given the dramatic shortfall in personal protective equipment we face, it’s imperative that we work with our partners in health care to strategically preserve supplies and equipment for emergency purposes only.”

Murphy urged residents to stay home unless they are needed for front-line efforts

“I know the numbers that you hear every day are worrying, because they are not yet going down, and they’re going to continue to go up. But let’s remember that each number is a fellow New Jerseyian who needs us to rally together behind them and behind each other to flatten the curve and slow the spread of disease.”

