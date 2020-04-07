LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City Boardwalk to remain open while hotels, rentals close, mayor says

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday night that the Boardwalk will remain open, but barred all online rentals and closed all motels and hotels in the city.

“I went up there today on the Boardwalk,” Small said. “I’m a leader; I’m not a follower. I can’t help what any other municipality does when it comes to making decisions. I respect everyone’s decisions, but I just think for the benefit of the good people in the city of Atlantic City, it was important that we kept that outlet open.”

He added that he saw a lot of local residents on the Boardwalk, and that officials are happy with the decision to keep it open, but reserve the right to close it if things change.

Small signed an executive order that prohibits online marketplaces from offering or arranging lodging in the city, and all hotels, motels, guest houses or private residences are barred from accepting new transient guests or seasonal tenants.

Officials are performing wellness checks on the city’s seniors through the fire department and the city’s department of licensing and inspections, he said.

“Because we know that they are the ones that are most susceptible,” Small said. “We are accessing their needs, their resources and we are going out there and trying to execute the things that the senior population needs.”

The city has also received $786,810 in federal funding to deal with issues related to the pandemic, he said.

“No other municipality has received it in Atlantic County, so we’re definitely proud of that,” he said.

—

Officials in Beach Haven, Ocean County , have restricted access to their beaches until further notice, according to a news release from municipal emergency management.

Resident and property owners can use emergency placards to walk or job on the beaches, as well as exercise dogs while on a leash, but no other activities are permitted at this time.

Placards were issued in January and no new ones will be issues during the state of emergency, according to the release.

—

The inaugural Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon, originally scheduled for May 15-16, 2020, has been rescheduled to May 14-15, 2021.

All registered participants of the 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon will be receiving an email with further information.

—

Middle Township officials have enacted a 30-day grace period for payment of second-quarter sewer use fees, without an interest penalty.

Residents normally have a 10-day grace period for their sewer bills, so the extension grants them a total of 40 days to pay without accruing interest. Second-quarter sewer bills were originally due on April 1.

Municipal officials have also passed a resolution to ban all short-term rentals at least through mid-May.

The measure specifies exceptions such as government-supported emergency housing; pre-existing leases with less than 180 days remaining; rentals made to healthcare workers who are employed at local hospitals; or active Coast Guard or other military personnel stationed in Cape May County.

“Depending on the action on the ground, we may take action to rescind the ban but we reserve the right to extend it,” Mayor Tim Donohue said during Monday’s Township Committee meeting, which, for the first time, was broadcast virtually through Zoom and Facebook Live.

Cape May County plans to introduce its own resolution Tuesday to direct all transient, seasonal and short-term rentals to cease operations through May 22.

—

Chabad at the Shore is responding to the stay-at-home mandates during the pandemic with Passover Seder-to-Go kits and DIY tools.

“Chabad will offer ‘Seder-to-Go’ kits containing instructions on how to conduct a Passover seder yourself as well as all of the traditional foods, ensuring that every Jew in Atlantic County wishing to have a Passover seder can easily do so, whether they are in quarantine or just isolating at home,” according to a news release.

“While traditionally, Passover is a time when families and communities come together, this year, we’ll each be celebrating at home, and for many, it will be their first time conducting a Seder,” said Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport. “That’s why we’re making sure that everyone has what they need to celebrate Passover as well as the know-how of how to celebrate Passover.”

—

A Galloway couple have created a tribute to healthcare workers in their backyard.

The sand sculpture was created using about six tons of sand, according to John Gowdy and his wife, Laura.

The sculpture currently sits at this home in the 500 block of South Pitney Road, and the couple plan to keep it in “pristine condition” until the virus is gone, John said.

—

The most popular take out dish for New Jersey residents ordering through Uber Eats during March is a chicken sandwich, according to a Fox News report. Uber’s food delivery service said that orders in the U.S. and Canada have increased by 30 percent since mid-March, about when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency.

—

The New Jersey Organizing Project has canceled their Fighting for Solutions: End Overdose Tour, but have organized a webinar, State(s) of Emergency: The Overdose Crisis & COVID-19, slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to register.

—

Fifteen residents and 11 staff members at Victoria Manor in North Cape May tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release by the Cape May County Health Department.

No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak as of Monday morning, the release said.

"Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," said Mary Tighe, assistant director of public health nursing.

Read more here.

—

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, there are 140 cases in Atlantic, with one death and 19 recovered. In Cape May County, there have been 99 cases reported, with 15 designated as off quarantine and one death. Cumberland County has reported 63 cases and two deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Businesses, schools, organizations support South Jersey first responders during COVID-19