Atlantic City Convention Center to hold field hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

The Atlantic City Convention Center will be one of four locations throughout the state to host a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, state officials said Tuesday.
The Convention Center will house a Federal Emergency Management Agency's hospital. Other locations include the Meadowlands, the Convention Center Edison and at an Urban Search and Rescue Facility with a location to be determined, said State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
More details should be forthcoming in the next day, he said.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
