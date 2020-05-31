ATLANTIC CITY — Close to 300 people showed up Sunday afternoon to protest the killing of George Floyd specifically and police brutality in general in front of the Atlantic City Public Safety building.
But the peaceful afternoon protest gave way to looting of stores, confrontations with police and crowds of people roaming the city's streets Sunday evening. In response to the chaos, the city enacted a curfew for 8 p.m. The activity seemed centered on Tanger Outlets The Walk, a midtown section of the city lined with outlet stores.
Several of the stores, including Brooks Brothers, The Vans Store, and Ralph Lauren had their store-front windows broken and items. Another store, Tommy Hilfiger, suffered the same fate, a broken window, but double-paned glass kept the crowd from gaining entry.
Scores of people ran through the streets in different directions. On Michigan Avenue, one man, his hands behind his back appeared to be under arrest. Another man was seen being put inside a police vehicle.
"Unfortunately, the peaceful protest that took place earlier by many has transitioned to criminal activity now taking place by a few," Atlantic City Police tweeted from their official account after 6 p.m. "If you can, avoid Atlantic City at this time."
Officers were sent to the resort from the New Jersey State Police, Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and every department in the county, according to Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler's Facebook page.
The AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division at 1925 Pacific Avenue, which is near The Walk, was secured in a manner that the hospital believed provided the best level of security, said Jennifer Tornetta, AtlantiCare spokeswoman.
"We worked in collaboration with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our patients, guests and staff, Tornetta said.
Earlier in the day, the protest occurred with few incidents. People marched peacefully and chanted such slogans as "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter" as they marched to block part of the Atlantic City Expressway. The group then stopped in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to make and listen to speeches.
The march was led by Steve Young, president of the National Action Network, based in the resort.
"All those who died, they died in the street, so justice was handled in the street, judge, jury and prosecutor. So, if we are going to get justice, it's going to have to come from the streets. We understand that," said Young at the beginning of the rally.
Young had those who were able to move to the ground with their stomachs on the street pavement and they hand behind their back pretend that they were handcuffed Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which was the time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.
As people were on the ground, they repeated the some of the last word of Lloyd, which included, "I can't breathe," "Get off my neck," and "Momma."
Young recited the names of the numerous black people who were killed by police violence in recent years.
They included Eric Garner of New York City. Michael Brown of Ferguson, Missouri and Tamar Rice of Cleveland, Ohio.
Early in the rally, before the protesters started marching away from the public safety building, Young warned any agitators in the crowd to behave because there were people in the crowd who would remove them if they caused any trouble.
The crowd moved from the front of the public safety building at about 1:30 p.m. and started walking north on Atlantic Avenue. Many people were documenting the event with their cell phones. People were wearing face coverings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but social distancing was not taking place.
For a brief period of time, the protesters blocked the exit off the Atlantic City Expressway at Christopher Columbus Blvd. and Fairmount Avenue. Police vehicles held back the traffic as other protesters sat down in the street on the road.
After the crowd left the Atlantic City Expressway area, they walked east on Michigan Avenue through The Walk and headed for the Boardwalk, where they stopped at the outdoor stage at Kennedy Plaza.
Troy Oglesby, 57, of the National Action Network's Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester, said the resort is full of hurt and the work is just getting ready to start.
"Chicken Bone Beach is done. We want our share," said Oglesby about the exclusively black beach on Missouri Avenue in the resort in the first half of the last century. "We have to form a citizen's council... Dr. Martin Luther King said that if you stand by and do nothing, then, you have encouraged what happened. Don't stand by."
One of the names mentioned at the beginning of the rally was Derreck Mack, 18, who lived here.
Mack was shot and killed by police on Dec. 17, 2012, near the Stanley Holmes Village apartment in the resort. Police said Mack began to pull a gun. His mother, Ruby Conde, who spoke during the rally, filed an unsuccessful civil lawsuit that said her son was unarmed and was shot in the back as he attempted to surrender to police.
"Not everybody is a criminal. I buried my son, my baby," said Conde through a bullhorn in front of Boardwalk Hall."
