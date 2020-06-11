LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday that the goal is to get the resorts casino reopened by the Fourth of July Weekend.
“That’s the governor’s call. I know that the goal is by Fourth of July weekend,” Small said during a press conference on the future of Trump Plaza.
Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would like to see Atlantic City’s nine casinos reopened by July 4, but, thus far, has not made any formal decisions. Murphy ordered the casinos closed March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 539, bringing the total to 165,816, Gov. Phil Murphy said. There have been 70 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 12,443.
“Today marks 100 days – hard to believe – since the first case of COVID-19 in New Jersey was confirmed,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “And in some ways it’s hard to believe that it’s been 100 days, and in other ways it’s hard to believe it’s only been 100 days, and it’s equally hard to fathom the impact this virus has had on our state, our communities, our economy, and frankly on our nation and the world.”
There are 1,512 people hospitalized across the state, including 445 people in intensive care and 319 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Wednesday, 169 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 27 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 27 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 44 discharges.
Murphy called the new hospitalization numbers for north and central part of the state as a “data hiccup,” adding that they needed data from those regions.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,498 cases with 173 deaths and 1,209 cleared as recovered. Cape May has reported 664 cases with 53 deaths and 435 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,293 cases with 103 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced the “One Jersey Pledge,” which Murphy called a pact that lays out that all residents share a responsibility to see the restart and recovery through.
Atlantic County health officials announced 30 more residents have been cleared as recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 1,209 of the 2,498 who have tested positive, according to a statement from the county.
The 2,498 total includes 16 new cases confirmed today among three males, ages 51-84 and 13 females, ages 12-66.
The county also reported the death of three elderly long-term care residents of Northfield from complications of COVID-19. The three women, ages 85, 92 and 97, all had pre-existing health conditions that put them at higher risk for the disease that has claimed the lives of 173 county residents.
Courts across the state will begin to reopening later this month, after being closed since March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The New Jersey Courts Post-Pandemic Plan, which has been approved by the state Supreme Court, details a gradual return to courthouses and court facilities starting June 22, according to a news release from the judiciary.
Many court staff have been working from home, while cases have been either postponed or held via video of telephone conference.
Between 10% and 15% of judges and staff will be onsite to start, according to the reopening plan, and that will increase through two additional staggered phases.
Ahead of the reopening, all employees will receive training on COVID-19 safety, appropriate cleaning policies will be implemented, and thermal scanning may start, among others.
Most criminal hearings, like first appearances and detention hearings, will continue to be handled remotely, according to the plan.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
