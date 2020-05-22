Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. plans to announce an executive order Friday morning regarding the reopening of the resort, according to a news release.

He’s set to make the announcement at 10 a.m.

It will be livestreamed on Facebook.

State officials scheduled an 11 a.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher-Muoio.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,931 cases with 128 deaths and 648 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 554 active cases with 45 deaths and 276 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,770 cases and 59 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

