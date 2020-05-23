You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City officials announce beach safety practices, restrictions

Atlantic City officials announced on Friday beach safety practices and city beach restrictions in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

To inform and encourage compliance, all digital signs on the Boardwalk will display safety practices, according to a news release. Also, city personnel, police officers, and other ambassadors will be working to help keep public beaches open and safe and will be present to remind people to follow the rules and do their part to protect the public health of all beachgoers.

Beachgoers and boardwalkers are asked to honor this hard work by being respectful of the guidance city staff share.

“We are incredibly proud of our beautiful beaches and are urging everyone to responsibly enjoy them during this pandemic,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “The City will be complying with the State of New Jersey’s beach restrictions so that people can experience summer on our beaches without jeopardizing the tremendous progress we’ve made in slowing the spread of the virus. Being responsible together like this is the surest and fastest way back to normal.”

To promote public health safety, it will be necessary to limit physical interactions on the beaches and boardwalk this summer season. To do this the city will, until further notice:

  • Require that members of the public practice social distancing;
  • Prohibit special events such as festivals, fireworks, and concerts and organized activities such as sports;
  • Limit the number of people on the beaches at any given time in order to assist with social distancing;
  • Limit occupancy in public restrooms;
  • Demarcate six feet of spacing in areas where the public may form a line;
  • Keep closed all playgrounds, rides, arcades, games, water fountains, pavilions, indoor recreational facilities, and water play equipment;
  • Remove or block all outdoor seating such as benches and tables from use; and
  • Sanitize high-touch surfaces frequently.

Boardwalk restaurants will be open for takeout and delivery only.

While the State’s beach restrictions do not order people to wear a face covering while in public on the beach or boardwalk, the State and City are strongly encouraging people to do so, especially during busy times. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has emphasized the importance of using cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ventnor beaches reopen for swimming and sunbathing Friday.

Swimming at state-owned ocean and lake beaches this weekend will remain closed, state officials said Saturday, but visitors are welcome to enjoy passive recreation while maintaining a 6-foot social distance from others and wearing face masks or coverings.

As part of the continued phase-in of park operations, the State Park Service is actively preparing for the summer swimming season, according to a news release from Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe.

“We recognize that some visitors to our beautiful beaches and lakes may be disappointed that swimming is not yet permitted, but we remind the public that there are many other wonderful passive recreation opportunities to enjoy with their families,” McCabe said. “New Jersey’s parks are great for hiking, birdwatching, riding bicycles and much more.”

When visiting a State Park or Forest this weekend visitors are reminded:

  • To bring a face covering to wear if needed. Visitors should wear face coverings whenever it is difficult or impossible to maintain the social distance of 6 feet.
  • Grills and picnic areas cannot be used at this time and personal grills may not be brought to parks or beaches. However, visitors are welcome to bring cold lunches for picnicking on blankets.
  • To regularly check the New Jersey State Parks Facebook page for status updates on the phased re-opening of operations within parks including restrooms and swimming operations as they become available.

State Park Police and parks staff will be out to enforce the no swimming restriction and parking rules, which will remain at 50 percent to maintain proper social distancing.

The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, along with Cape Assist, Cape May County Healthy Community, P.R.I.D.E., Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), and Atlantic Prevention Resources, are hosting a COVID-19 Parenting During a Pandemic seminar to provide parents with strategies help build resiliency in children and themselves.

The seminar will be held on May 29 and conducted through a Zoom conference call that can be available for those who have audio only or those who have video capabilities, according to a news release. There will be two sessions for participant convenience. Interested participants can register at www.capeassist.org/parents1 for the 2:30 - 4 p.m. session; or www.capeassist.org/parents2 for the 7- 8:30 p.m. session. Upon registering, Zoom details and links will be forwarded prior to the seminars. For questions, contact Natalia by email at Natalia@capeassist.org.

"COVID 19 has impacted us all in many ways and it is extremely important that we learn how to manage the stress and stay healthy for our families. Our overall mental health will make a huge difference when this is over. Children are feeling the stress and it is more important than ever for families to learn strategies to reduce stress for everyone," said Freeholder Jeffrey L. Pierson, liaison to the Department of Human Services.

State officials have not planned a COVID-19 briefing Saturday.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,950 cases with 130 deaths and 712 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 562 active cases with 47 deaths and 276 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,806 cases and 61 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

What South Jersey beaches will have lifeguards this Memorial Day weekend?

