LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City's 'Broadway on the Boardwalk' canceled due to COVID-19

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority cancelled “Broadway on the Boardwalk 2020," according to an email send to residents.
—
The New Jersey Air National Guard will be conducting a flyover event beginning 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to honor COVID-19 front-line workers.
—
Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson on Monday announced the federal government has approved the Department’s plan to provide $248 million in special food assistance benefits to nearly 600,000 children across the state who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals as part of the response to COVID-19 school closures.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure people throughout New Jersey have access to food assistance during this difficult time, especially children,” Commissioner Johnson said. “Children should never go hungry, and approval of our plan is another step forward in our fight against hunger amid COVID-19.”
Under the plan approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New Jersey special Pandemic-EBT benefits will be provided to recipients of the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and non-SNAP households with children who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals.
With federal approval, the Department will begin implementing the plan. The plan will provide each eligible student with $416.10 to help with nutritional support during the time that schools have been closed during the pandemic. No application is necessary to receive this benefit. Human Services is working with schools to identify students who were receiving free or reduced school meals. Eligible students already participating in SNAP will receive the Pandemic-EBT on their household’s existing Families First card. All other Pandemic-EBT eligible households will be mailed a P-EBT card. Human Services expects these benefits to be issued no later than June.
“No child should go hungry, and this program will help ensure New Jersey children will get the nutrition they need,” Human Services Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira said. “We’ve been working hard to boost access to food assistance during this difficult time. This is a crucial step toward meeting that goal.”
NJ SNAP provides money directly to individuals and families who need help affording groceries. Funds are directly loaded onto an electronic benefits card each month, and SNAP is accepted at most grocery stores and bodegas.
Besides receiving approval of the Pandemic-EBT plan, Human Services has:
Distributed an extra $106 million in additional benefits to SNAP recipients since the start of the emergency.
Ensured that everyone whose benefits were up for renewal in March and April, or are due in May or June were extended for six months. This means nobody’s SNAP benefits will be ended during these extensions for not completing the renewal.
Made it easier to apply for SNAP during this emergency by waiving the normally required interview and the hard copy signature on applications, so as to reduce the need for face-to-face interactions.
“We continue to urge residents to visit njhelps.org to learn more and apply for food assistance and other benefits,” said Human Services Assistant Commissioner Natasha Johnson, who directs the Division of Family Development that oversees NJ SNAP. “We also continue to appreciate the dedicated staff at the County Boards of Social Services who are essential to getting these critical services to New Jersey families.”
—
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced Monday that the state received $31,511,487from the second round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act funding allocated by the federal government.
The CDBG funding allocation is in addition to the $4 million the State of New Jersey received on April 2, 2020, according to a news release. Both funding rounds are helping the State respond to public health, housing, and economic disruption needs that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“More than $31.5 million in funding is an incredibly important resource for the State to have in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “We are grateful for the assistance and look forward to putting the money to use as quickly as possible. We also appreciate that our federal partners are allowing the State more flexible use of this funding, which will enable us to fully maximize it in our COVID-19 response.”
The CARES Act requires the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to allocate the second round of CDBG funding to state and insular area governments (i.e., U.S. territories that are not one of the 50 states) by May 11, 2020.
The second round of allocations can be used for such activities as buildings and improvements, assistance to businesses, rental assistance, increased public services, planning, capacity building, and technical assistance.
For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/.
—
The Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program, Managing Stress for Teens and Adults , May 21 at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the library. Melissa J. McLean, a Licensed Professional Counselor and owner of Morning Joy Counseling, LLC, will lead the program.
“When individuals have to balance work, school, relationships or kids – on top of managing a new sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic – life can feel overwhelming,” according to the release. “McLean will discuss stress, and how to identify and manage stressors.”
McLean’s company, Morning Joy Counseling, LLC, is a multi-clinician group practice that helps people dealing with anxiety and depression, couples who want to rebuild or strengthen their relationships, and other issues, according to the release.
Online registration is required for this program; a link to the meeting will be emailed after registration is completed. To access the registration form, visit the library’s website – www.acfpl.org – and click on the Online Programs image and then the link provided in the workshop description.
In addition to this workshop, the library is offering other virtual programs and clubs:
Atlantic City Reads Online Book Club – The book club will read titles from the Hoopla Book Club Spotlight Selection – available for checkout from Hoopla Digital. Book discussions will take place on the A.C. Reads group discussion board hosted by Goodreads. Registration is required. The first book is “The Mountains Sing.”
Basic ESL – This is a beginning English class for non-native English speakers. Classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students. Registration is required.
ESL for Customer Service – The class features an English language curriculum that focuses on customer service and job readiness skills. Students will learn how to effectively communicate with customers and employers. Registration is required.
Conversational Spanish – Students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. Through dynamic conversational activities, participants will be able to improve comprehension, expression and fluency. Registration is required.
Film Society – The Film Society, which is open to adult library members in good standing with the library, will be holding virtual meetings to discuss films and the industry. Those interested in joining the group or attending the meetings must email Film Society coordinator Theresa Hawkins at thawki@acfpl.org.
Facebook story time and craft programs – The library posts weekly children’s programs on its Youth Services Department Facebook page. Story times are posted 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and kids crafts, using items commonly found in the home, are posted 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Follow the library on social media or visit www.acfpl.org for updates.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
It will be live streamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,530 cases with 77 deaths and 351 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 470 cases with 34 deaths and 198 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,365 cases and 40 deaths.
During Monday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the state had 1,453 new positive test results, bringing the statewide total to 139,945. The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals has dropped to 4,195, but the numbers of positive cases and deaths connected to long-term care facilities continues to grow.
Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Sea Isle City
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Stone Harbor
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Upper Township/Strathmere
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.