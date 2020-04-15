You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County adds 2 more dates to COVID-19 testing at Hamilton Mall

Atlantic County testing

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened last week at the Hamilton Mall, but Tuesday was the first day the general public could get tested with a prescription and an appointment.

 EDWARD LEA / Staff Photographer

Atlantic County officials announced additional dates for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the Hamilton Mall parking lot.

The testing is only for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment, on Thursday, as well as next Tuesday and Thursday, behind the mall in Mays Landing.

The site opened Tuesday morning for symptomatic county residents.

Appointments can be made on the county website, https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/

Two Atlantic County men were charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 mandate. Read more here.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. Wednesday briefing to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 292 cases, 13 deaths and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 179 cases, with 17 designated as off quarantine and 10 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 203 cases and three deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases across the state has increased by 4,059, bringing the total to 68,824. There have been 365 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 2,805.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

