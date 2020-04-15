LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County adds two more dates to COVID-19 testing at Hamilton Mall

Atlantic County officials announced additional dates for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the Hamilton Mall parking lot.
The testing is only for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment, on Thursday, as well as next Tuesday and Thursday, behind the mall in Mays Landing.
The site opened Tuesday morning for symptomatic county residents.
Appointments can be made on the county website, https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. Wednesday briefing to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 292 cases, 13 deaths and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 179 cases, with 17 designated as off quarantine and 10 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 203 cases and three deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases across the state has increased by 4,059, bringing the total to 68,824. There have been 365 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 2,805.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
